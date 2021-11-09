CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. 1,122,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,948. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

