CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.33 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 2,168,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 642,602 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

