CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LOTZ stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 203,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.58. CarLotz has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CarLotz stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOTZ. William Blair cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

