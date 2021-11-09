Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

