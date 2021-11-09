Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 609 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

