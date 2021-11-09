Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.95. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 56,467 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,604,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,660,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,470,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,245,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,253,000. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

