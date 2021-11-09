CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $33.94 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.84 or 0.00222459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093106 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

