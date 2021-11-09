Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,834 shares of company stock worth $5,969,948. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castle Biosciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

