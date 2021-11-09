Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of CSTL stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,834 shares of company stock worth $5,969,948. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.