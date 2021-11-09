Castleark Management LLC Sells 12,580 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.