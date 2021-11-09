Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.480-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.62 billion-$4.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

