cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in cbdMD by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in cbdMD by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 1,303.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

YCBD opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.53. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

