Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Director Janet P. Froetscher Sells 5,000 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CBOE opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

