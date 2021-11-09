CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

