Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

