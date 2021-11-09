Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLRB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,474. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 5,740.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

