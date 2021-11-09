Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $15.50. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 11,128 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

