Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$9.75 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -11.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

