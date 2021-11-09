Centrifuge 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00002913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $238.44 million and $1.32 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00076574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00079191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,798.26 or 0.99747985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.14 or 0.07088766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00020514 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,218,448 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

