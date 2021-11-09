Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

