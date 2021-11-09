Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CERE opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $46.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
