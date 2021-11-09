Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.Certara also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. 807,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $533,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,552,923 shares of company stock valued at $436,581,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Certara worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

