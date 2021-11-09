CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.76 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $119.76 million and $18.38 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00075918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,348.75 or 1.00192428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.55 or 0.07009205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020392 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,070,301 coins and its circulating supply is 57,927,731 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

