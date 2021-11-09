CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Down 9.5%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.51. Approximately 1,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.87, a PEG ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

