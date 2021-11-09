Charah Solutions (CHRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHRA opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $79,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,740. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charah Solutions stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 1,157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Charah Solutions worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

