Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Everbridge worth $26,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 254,226 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.89.

Everbridge stock opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

