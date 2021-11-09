Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $26,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.13.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

