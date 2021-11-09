Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.93 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,003 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 211.7% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after acquiring an additional 351,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

