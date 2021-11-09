Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEWR opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

