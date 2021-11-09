Chia Network Price Reaches $181.86 on Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $287.74 million and $39.70 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $181.86 or 0.00269452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00076689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00079221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,642.65 or 1.00224585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.59 or 0.07078847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.