Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 1,035.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

