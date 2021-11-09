Christoph Schell Sells 41,362 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christoph Schell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

