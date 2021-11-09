CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$31.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.41. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

