CIBC Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$44.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $24.75 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

