Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 415,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBEU opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32.

