Citigroup Downgrades Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Neutral

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TME. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 365,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

