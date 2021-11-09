Citigroup Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $425.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $359.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $406.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.88. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ANSYS by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 699,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

