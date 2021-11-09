Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.