Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) Plans GBX 1.39 Dividend

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CSH opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The company has a market capitalization of £580.08 million and a PE ratio of 15.90. Civitas Social Housing has a 52-week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

