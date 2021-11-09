Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,036 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $164.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

