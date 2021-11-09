Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,767 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,737,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,301. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

