Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $593,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,209. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

