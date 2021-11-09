Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. 20,420,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,668,576. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

