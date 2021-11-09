CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $4,912.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000662 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00024594 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00017485 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,721,178 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

