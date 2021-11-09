CMC Materials (CCMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials stock opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.89. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.52%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.