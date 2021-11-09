CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.25% of CNA Financial worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1,217.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 181,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 168,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 324.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 155,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 103,452 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 61.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

