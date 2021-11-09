Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 150.36 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 644.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.