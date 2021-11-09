Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

