Coin98 (C98) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $223.19 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00006120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $758.22 million and approximately $223.19 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DogeBNB.org (DOGEBNB) traded up 1,160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.