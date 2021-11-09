Coldstack (CLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.51 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00004452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $188,549.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00075405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,272.08 or 0.99877418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,745.17 or 0.07045054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.