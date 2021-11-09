Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $40,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $119.50. 75,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,137. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.84 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

