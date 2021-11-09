Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,398,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $434,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

